State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

