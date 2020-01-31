State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.