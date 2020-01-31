State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,433 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

