State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,375 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.