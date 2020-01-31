State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 621.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,113 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Tenable worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tenable by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $27.52 on Friday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,013,436.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,895,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

