State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,178 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 4.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of State Street worth $202,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 868.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,397,000 after buying an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in State Street by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,488,000 after buying an additional 449,247 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Insiders sold 93,984 shares of company stock worth $6,067,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

STT opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

