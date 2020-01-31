State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 310,153 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of State Street worth $66,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,984 shares of company stock worth $6,067,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.