Status (SNT) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Status has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDCM, Radar Relay and Upbit. Status has a market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, GOPAX, Poloniex, DEx.top, ABCC, IDCM, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Tidex, ZB.COM, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ovis, Radar Relay, IDEX, DDEX, Neraex, Cobinhood, Huobi, IDAX, Binance, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Liqui, Bithumb, DragonEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Kucoin, OOOBTC, OKEx and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.