Steem Dollars Market Cap Hits $5.72 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.72 million and $80,982.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00008363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,358.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.04010764 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001741 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00697089 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,290,668 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

