Steem One Day Trading Volume Tops $859,987.00 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $59.03 million and approximately $859,987.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Huobi and Bittrex. During the last week, Steem has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,426.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.00 or 0.04090890 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00698614 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014281 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000450 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 375,760,921 coins and its circulating supply is 358,786,827 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb, Poloniex, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

