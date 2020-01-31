SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $33,882.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005275 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

