Stellar Price Hits $0.0622 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ABCC, Poloniex and Kraken. Stellar has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $358.69 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,061,035,446 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Exrates, Cryptomate, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, RippleFox, Indodax, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Bittrex, OKEx, ZB.COM, Koinex, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, Huobi, Kryptono, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bitbns, Liquid, GOPAX, Stellarport, OTCBTC, ABCC, Kuna, Koineks, BCEX, CEX.IO, Kraken, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Ovis, CryptoMarket, BitMart, Stronghold and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.