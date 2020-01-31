STEP Energy Services Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (TSE:STE)

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for STEP Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.53 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded STEP Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

