Stifel Nicolaus Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $205.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.23.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $19.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.29. 92,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,311. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $125.40 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.64. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.