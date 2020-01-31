Stifel Nicolaus Raises Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Price Target to $947.00

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $937.00 to $947.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of TPL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $727.49. 20,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,883. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $565.10 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $769.36 and its 200 day moving average is $689.12.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 203 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $742.00 per share, with a total value of $150,626.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,124 shares of company stock worth $1,582,109. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

