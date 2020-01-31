STK (STK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89,732.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One STK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Cobinhood, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, STK has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar. STK has a market cap of $930,361.00 and approximately $89,732.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK was first traded on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken. The official website for STK is stktoken.com. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken.

STK Token Trading

STK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

