Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 31st (AAV, AMZN, ATH, BIR, BLN, BNE, BTE, CAE, CJ, CJT)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 31st:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.80. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$121.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $349.00 to $397.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$174.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $202.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $110.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $165.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from to . The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from to .

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.65. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$145.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.05. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was given a C$58.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from to .

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$8.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $47.00 to $42.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) was given a C$7.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to . The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) was given a C$3.75 target price by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $200.00 to $215.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.20. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$4.25.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was given a $54.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.35. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.10. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $265.00 to $270.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from to .

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$123.00 to C$127.00.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.