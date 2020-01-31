Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 31st (AMZN, DTY, MOD, NCSM, NEXT, RDNT, RMBS, RUN, SPLK, TPK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 31st:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $2,400.00 target price on the stock.

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

