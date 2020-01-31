Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Bank of Montreal Call Options (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,393 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,432% compared to the average volume of 213 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 199.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7965 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

