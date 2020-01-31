Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Plains GP Put Options (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 19,363 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,617% compared to the average volume of 1,128 put options.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

PAGP opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.18. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Plains GP’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

