Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,102 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,595% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on GOSS. ValuEngine cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $29,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.