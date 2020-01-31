Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Instructure (NYSE:INST)

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,375 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,609% compared to the typical volume of 139 call options.

INST stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. Instructure has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.31.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,758 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $510,682.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $261,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,422 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the first quarter worth about $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Instructure by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Instructure by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Instructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,998,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Instructure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,650,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,131,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INST. Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

