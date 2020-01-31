Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 943 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Savior LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 640.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

NYSE AME opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

