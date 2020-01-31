Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,064 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,984% compared to the average daily volume of 147 put options.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $201,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $1,338,354.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,884,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,172,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,903 shares of company stock valued at $38,370,000. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 92,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 717.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of CARG opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

