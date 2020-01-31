Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Storm Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.46. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,649. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.14 and a 52-week high of C$2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.