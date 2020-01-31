Storm (STORM) Hits Market Cap of $8.28 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Storm has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $1.04 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.26 or 0.02904892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, WazirX, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Bitbns, Coinrail, YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Coinnest and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

