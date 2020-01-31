STPT (STPT) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, STPT has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One STPT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. STPT has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $394,585.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official website is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

