STRAKS Price Reaches $0.0012 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. STRAKS has a total market cap of $29,648.00 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,390.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.01932912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.04031602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00737283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00768360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009287 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00715989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

