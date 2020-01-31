Stratis One Day Volume Hits $700,060.00 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bithumb, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Stratis has a total market cap of $35.57 million and approximately $700,060.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006676 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001037 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039723 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,664,833 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, Bithumb, Crex24, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

