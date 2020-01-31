Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $193.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

