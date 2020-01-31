Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 144,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.