Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 57,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,073,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200,629 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 157,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

