Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.77 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 129,718 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. 513,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

