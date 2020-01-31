Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.86 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,033,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,233. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.