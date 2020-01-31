Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.81.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.94. 80,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $287.79 and a 52-week high of $438.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.88 and a 200-day moving average of $386.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

