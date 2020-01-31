Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 14,429 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 214,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.38. 587,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

