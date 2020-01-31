Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,685 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. 19,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,500. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.