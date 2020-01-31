Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 800 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.64 on Friday, hitting $254.57. 720,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,052. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

