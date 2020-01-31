Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) One Day Volume Tops $252,545.00

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $252,545.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Gate.io and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Coinone, IDEX, BitForex, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

