Strs Ohio Acquires 1,022 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after buying an additional 47,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $279,326.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

