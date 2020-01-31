Strs Ohio Acquires 12,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of CorVel worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CorVel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in CorVel by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CorVel by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CorVel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $77,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $952,575. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.15%.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

