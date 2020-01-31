Strs Ohio Acquires 28,130 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

