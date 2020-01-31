Strs Ohio Acquires 32,616 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock worth $2,126,996. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.