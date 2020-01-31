Strs Ohio Acquires 783 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 903,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 389,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 210,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Paycom Software stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 114.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $145.92 and a twelve month high of $325.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.51 and a 200-day moving average of $244.86.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.