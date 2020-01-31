Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.22% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter worth $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

NASDAQ BPR opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.