Strs Ohio Buys 12,713 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,381 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 260,234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:L opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

