Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $283.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.80 and a 200 day moving average of $271.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

