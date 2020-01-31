Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 179,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,867 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $140.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

