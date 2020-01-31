Strs Ohio Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 158.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,857,000 after buying an additional 450,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,532.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after buying an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 278.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $165.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.73 and a 52-week high of $167.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $957,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total value of $645,660.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,040,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,303 shares of company stock worth $8,403,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

