Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,081,000 after acquiring an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,560 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,392,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,027,000 after acquiring an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,298.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $59.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

